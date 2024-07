Books I read in May and June

From top to bottom:

A general fiction that was an enjoyable easy read

A domestic fiction that was ordinary, a bit drawn out.

A mystery thriller that was fast paced with lots of twists and turns

A general fiction that was an easy read but a bit cringey and predictable

A supposed mystery thriller that was more horror/apocalypse so not really my thing

A memoir by Australia's most well known drag queen which I enjoyed though it was quite confronting at times