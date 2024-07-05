Previous
Boots by kjarn
187 / 365

Boots

These boots have been getting quite a bit of wear with all the rain around lately
5th July 2024 5th Jul 24

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
51% complete

Photo Details

JackieR ace
They look comfy
July 5th, 2024  
