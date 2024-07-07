Previous
Vaseplant by kjarn
189 / 365

Vaseplant

According to Google this is a Brazilian Vaseplant but I like it whatever it is
7th July 2024 7th Jul 24

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
51% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous find and capture, such an unusual looking and beautiful flower.
July 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise