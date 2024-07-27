Sign up
209 / 365
Green/Brown
One of my owls fitted the bill perfectly
27th July 2024
27th Jul 24
Kathy A
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
green
brown
owl
july24words
Mags
Aww! That's such a cute little owl.
July 27th, 2024
Allison Williams
So cute!
July 27th, 2024
