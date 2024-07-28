Sign up
210 / 365
210 / 365
Opuntia Leucotricha
Cactus also known as arborescent pkicklypear, Aarons beard cactus and semaphore cactus
28th July 2024
28th Jul 24
3
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
5103
photos
122
followers
122
following
57% complete
203
204
205
206
207
208
209
210
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
6th June 2024 1:03pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
cactus
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wonderful image of this prickly fellow.
July 28th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@jamibann
thank you for the fav Issi
July 28th, 2024
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
So…sharp! Very nice
July 28th, 2024
