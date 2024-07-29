Sign up
Previous
211 / 365
Absent but not Forgot
Not terribly good English and difficult to read but I like it
29th July 2024
29th Jul 24
3
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
5104
photos
122
followers
122
following
57% complete
204
205
206
207
208
209
210
211
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
22nd July 2024 2:13pm
Casablanca
ace
I like it too
July 29th, 2024
Diana
ace
It's beautifully made, did you get this on your travels Kathy?
July 29th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@ludwigsdiana
No, I spotted this in a children's park the other day
July 29th, 2024
