212 / 365
Positivity
Another jigsaw completed, my first round one
30th July 2024
30th Jul 24
Kathy A
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Tags
jigsaw
,
positivity
Renee Salamon
It’s fabulous, she looks a little like Frida Kahlo- I just finished one in the shape of an elephant with my friend’s children. Felt very strange.
July 30th, 2024
Kathy A
@rensala
I thought it looked like Frida Kahlo too. I just did some research and on some jigsaw sites this puzzle is called Positivity Freda which is interesting. As they have spelt Frida differently maybe it's an unauthorised depiction of her????
July 30th, 2024
Renee Salamon
@kjarn
that’s interesting
July 30th, 2024
Diana
What a fabulous puzzle, never seen a round one before. What do you do with all these wonderful puzzles Kathy?
July 30th, 2024
Kathy A
@ludwigsdiana
The ones I love I am keeping to do again another time, there's a couple I would like to frame when I can find frames that are suitable and others I sell or swap.
July 30th, 2024
Christina
Love the picture - great work
July 30th, 2024
