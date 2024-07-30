Previous
Positivity by kjarn
212 / 365

Positivity

Another jigsaw completed, my first round one
30th July 2024 30th Jul 24

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
58% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
It’s fabulous, she looks a little like Frida Kahlo- I just finished one in the shape of an elephant with my friend’s children. Felt very strange.
July 30th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@rensala I thought it looked like Frida Kahlo too. I just did some research and on some jigsaw sites this puzzle is called Positivity Freda which is interesting. As they have spelt Frida differently maybe it's an unauthorised depiction of her????
July 30th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
@kjarn that’s interesting
July 30th, 2024  
Diana ace
What a fabulous puzzle, never seen a round one before. What do you do with all these wonderful puzzles Kathy?
July 30th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@ludwigsdiana The ones I love I am keeping to do again another time, there's a couple I would like to frame when I can find frames that are suitable and others I sell or swap.
July 30th, 2024  
Christina ace
Love the picture - great work
July 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise