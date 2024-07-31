Sign up
Previous
213 / 365
Parramatta Park
Saw some lovely reflections on my walk
31st July 2024
31st Jul 24
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5106
photos
122
followers
122
following
206
207
208
209
210
211
212
213
8
1
2024
iPhone 14 Pro Max
26th July 2024 10:09am
reflections
,
lake
,
parramatta park
Casablanca
ace
Glorious vista
July 31st, 2024
