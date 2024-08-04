Previous
Colours by kjarn
217 / 365

Colours

Another jigsaw completed and I think its a good one for today word
4th August 2024 4th Aug 24

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
59% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely!
August 4th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@jamibann thank you for the fav Issi
August 4th, 2024  
Karen ace
The medley of vibrant colours are beautiful.
August 4th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a gorgeous puzzle Kathy, it must have taken ages!
August 4th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@ludwigsdiana it had its difficult bits. Thank you for the fav
August 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise