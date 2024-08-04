Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
217 / 365
Colours
Another jigsaw completed and I think its a good one for today word
4th August 2024
4th Aug 24
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5110
photos
123
followers
121
following
59% complete
View this month »
210
211
212
213
214
215
216
217
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
28th July 2024 3:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jigsaw
,
colours
,
august24words
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely!
August 4th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@jamibann
thank you for the fav Issi
August 4th, 2024
Karen
ace
The medley of vibrant colours are beautiful.
August 4th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a gorgeous puzzle Kathy, it must have taken ages!
August 4th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@ludwigsdiana
it had its difficult bits. Thank you for the fav
August 4th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close