Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
219 / 365
Hospital
Spent my day getting some routine surgery done
6th August 2024
6th Aug 24
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5112
photos
123
followers
121
following
60% complete
View this month »
212
213
214
215
216
217
218
219
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
5th August 2024 9:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hospital
,
surgery
Casablanca
ace
That's a fabulous shot. Wishing you well and hope you are doing okay.
August 6th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@casablanca
I'm doing ok, just got a bit going ok medically. Thank you for the fav
August 6th, 2024
Diana
ace
what a great shot! Wishing you a speedy recovery.
August 6th, 2024
Christina
ace
Oh no - I wish you a speedy recovery!
August 6th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@christinav
it was very routine surgery and I'm home again now. Thank you for the fav
August 6th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close