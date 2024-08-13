Previous
Minimal by kjarn
226 / 365

Minimal

Not sure about the silly tagging (or whatever they call it) but I liked the angle
13th August 2024 13th Aug 24

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
61% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Julia Metcalfe
The angle is great but I have no idea what the message is meant to be.
August 13th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@jools me either
August 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise