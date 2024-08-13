Sign up
Previous
226 / 365
Minimal
Not sure about the silly tagging (or whatever they call it) but I liked the angle
13th August 2024
13th Aug 24
2
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5119
photos
123
followers
121
following
61% complete
View this month »
219
220
221
222
223
224
225
226
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
8th August 2024 12:18pm
Tags
minimal
,
august24words
Julia Metcalfe
The angle is great but I have no idea what the message is meant to be.
August 13th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@jools
me either
August 13th, 2024
