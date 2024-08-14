Sign up
Previous
227 / 365
Amelia
My lovely granddaughter taking it easy at the park
14th August 2024
14th Aug 24
4
0
Kathy A
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
5120
photos
123
followers
121
following
62% complete
220
221
222
223
224
225
226
227
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
22nd July 2024 1:54pm
Tags
park
,
granddaughter
,
amelia
Casablanca
ace
She looks very cool and relaxed!
August 14th, 2024
leggzy
She looks super chilled. A lovely shot
August 14th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
So cute!
August 14th, 2024
Christina
ace
Gorgeous
August 14th, 2024
