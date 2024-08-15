Sign up
Previous
228 / 365
Kaleidoscope
Another jigsaw completed and it's a kaleidoscope of colour
15th August 2024
15th Aug 24
4
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5121
photos
123
followers
121
following
62% complete
View this month »
221
222
223
224
225
226
227
228
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
6th August 2024 9:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jigsaw
,
heart
,
kaleidoscope
,
august24words
Julia Metcalfe
Very pretty.
August 15th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful!!!
August 15th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Tricky, I imagine. But how lovely!
August 15th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@jamibann
it was very tricky. Thank you for the fav
August 15th, 2024
