Utensil by kjarn
229 / 365

Utensil

A cute little grater I bought in Amsterdam
16th August 2024 16th Aug 24

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
62% complete

Karen ace
It's absolutely lovely! Is it a cheese grater?
August 16th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@cocokinetic Yes it is, does a good job on chocolate too
August 16th, 2024  
Allison Williams ace
A fun souvenir
August 16th, 2024  
Valerie Chesney ace
Such a delightful grater Kathy,!
I have a lovely spoon rest!

August 16th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a lovely shot of your beautiful grater, it looks very sturdy.
August 16th, 2024  
