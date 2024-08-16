Sign up
Previous
229 / 365
Utensil
A cute little grater I bought in Amsterdam
16th August 2024
16th Aug 24
5
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5122
photos
123
followers
121
following
62% complete
View this month »
222
223
224
225
226
227
228
229
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
5
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
16th August 2024 1:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grater
,
utensil
,
august24words
Karen
ace
It's absolutely lovely! Is it a cheese grater?
August 16th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@cocokinetic
Yes it is, does a good job on chocolate too
August 16th, 2024
Allison Williams
ace
A fun souvenir
August 16th, 2024
Valerie Chesney
ace
Such a delightful grater Kathy,!
I have a lovely spoon rest!
August 16th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a lovely shot of your beautiful grater, it looks very sturdy.
August 16th, 2024
close
365 Project
close
