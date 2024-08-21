Previous
Hands by kjarn
234 / 365

Hands

One of my watches for the word of the day
21st August 2024 21st Aug 24

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
64% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous close up and pop of colour.
August 21st, 2024  
Casablanca ace
That's a snazzy watch, nice choice of background too
August 21st, 2024  
Beverley ace
Brilliant!
August 21st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice looking watch.
August 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise