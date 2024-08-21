Sign up
Previous
234 / 365
Hands
One of my watches for the word of the day
21st August 2024
21st Aug 24
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
red
hands
watch
august24words
Diana
ace
Fabulous close up and pop of colour.
August 21st, 2024
Casablanca
ace
That's a snazzy watch, nice choice of background too
August 21st, 2024
Beverley
ace
Brilliant!
August 21st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice looking watch.
August 21st, 2024
