235 / 365
Words
The book I'm currently reading
22nd August 2024
22nd Aug 24
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
235
book
words
august24words
Diana
ace
I love the way you captured this Kathy!
August 22nd, 2024
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Nicely composed!
August 22nd, 2024
Christina
ace
Great perspective
August 22nd, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Cool! Now I guess we need to wait until 1st September to find out what it was!
August 22nd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Cordelia Smyth - such a great name.
August 22nd, 2024
