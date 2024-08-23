Sign up
Previous
236 / 365
Champagne
I saw this on the wall at a theatre and I liked it
23rd August 2024
23rd Aug 24
7
2
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5129
photos
123
followers
120
following
64% complete
View this month »
229
230
231
232
233
234
235
236
Views
8
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
14th August 2024 6:58pm
Tags
wall art
,
champagne
Susan Wakely
ace
Well spotted.
August 23rd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Brilliant!
August 23rd, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, this reminds me of
@boxplayer
August 23rd, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@casablanca
me too. Thanks for the fav
August 23rd, 2024
leggzy
I like it too! Great to see her diving right in there...lol
August 23rd, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@leggzy
I think I'd rather drink it though 😂 Thank you for the fav
August 23rd, 2024
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Haha! Awesome
August 23rd, 2024
