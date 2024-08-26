Sign up
Previous
239 / 365
Is it still Winter?
Spring is popping up everywhere and its still winter
26th August 2024
26th Aug 24
3
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5132
photos
123
followers
119
following
65% complete
232
233
234
235
236
237
238
239
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
25th August 2024 10:47am
Tags
flower
,
winter
,
daisy
,
feels like spring
Julia Metcalfe
Love them
August 26th, 2024
Babs
ace
Not like winter today, it is a beautiful day here. So warm after yesterday's wet rainy day.
August 26th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@onewing
we didn’t have any rain here yesterday, it’s been spring like for about 4 days now
August 26th, 2024
Leave a Comment
