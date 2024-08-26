Previous
Is it still Winter? by kjarn
Is it still Winter?

Spring is popping up everywhere and its still winter
26th August 2024 26th Aug 24

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Julia Metcalfe
Love them
August 26th, 2024  
Babs ace
Not like winter today, it is a beautiful day here. So warm after yesterday's wet rainy day.
August 26th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@onewing we didn’t have any rain here yesterday, it’s been spring like for about 4 days now
August 26th, 2024  
