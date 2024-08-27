Previous
Heavenly by kjarn
240 / 365

Heavenly

I like the colours of this heavenly bamboo
27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
65% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Ooh so shiny in the wet too! Lovely mix of bright shades
August 27th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely glossy leaves and a nice mix of colours.
August 27th, 2024  
Diana ace
It is stunning, gorgeous with the droplets.
August 27th, 2024  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Beautimous!
August 27th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Fabulous page filler, really shows off the plant beautifully
August 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise