Previous
240 / 365
Heavenly
I like the colours of this heavenly bamboo
27th August 2024
27th Aug 24
5
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5133
photos
123
followers
119
following
65% complete
233
234
235
236
237
238
239
240
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
14th August 2024 4:36pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
colours
,
bamboo
Casablanca
ace
Ooh so shiny in the wet too! Lovely mix of bright shades
August 27th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely glossy leaves and a nice mix of colours.
August 27th, 2024
Diana
ace
It is stunning, gorgeous with the droplets.
August 27th, 2024
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Beautimous!
August 27th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Fabulous page filler, really shows off the plant beautifully
August 27th, 2024
