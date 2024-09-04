Sign up
248 / 365
Joshua
My eldest grandson turns 16 today
4th September 2024
4th Sep 24
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
5141
photos
123
followers
119
following
67% complete
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
3rd September 2024 6:17pm
birthday
,
joshua
,
grandson
Dorothy
ace
Happy Birthday Joshua.
September 4th, 2024
Terrie
Happy Birthday Joshua.....sweet 16
September 4th, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful shot and smile, Happy Birthday Joshua.
September 4th, 2024
