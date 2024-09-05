Sign up
Where has the house gone?
I popped around to check out my old house, it's hard to let go after living there for 36 years. What a shock I got!
5th September 2024
5th Sep 24
Kathy A
Tags
house
,
very sad
Dorothy
ace
Oh My, that is sad. Do you think they are going to build a new home on the lot or is it for development?
September 5th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@illinilass
the builder was there and he said they are going to build a duplex
September 5th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Wow! Quite a surprise
September 5th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@casablanca
Luke planted a tiny jacaranda tree about 20 years ago and watched it grow up into an amazing specimen. When I showed him this photo, all he was concerned about was his tree 😂
September 5th, 2024
Babs
ace
Oh, dear how sad. It must have been such a shock.
We went back to see our house in Melbourne a few years ago and got a shock because the gates, railings and low wall had been removed and it looked a mess.
One thing I have learned over the years after 16 moves and 3 different countries is that you can never go back because back is never there.
September 5th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@onewing
it was an incredible shock and even though I've moved on it was still sad.
September 5th, 2024
Babs
ace
@kjarn
I bet. I could have cried when I saw what they had done to our old house in Melbourne too.
September 5th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Emotions have a great part to play in such attachments. Hold on to the memories.
September 5th, 2024
Wendy
ace
I love the Giant bonsai. Always a bit melancholy when something old is removed for something new. Did they remove the Jack?
September 5th, 2024
