Previous
256 / 365
Treasure Flowers
That's wha the phone tells me
12th September 2024
12th Sep 24
3
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5149
photos
123
followers
118
following
70% complete
249
250
251
252
253
254
255
256
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
5th September 2024 11:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
treasure flowers
leggzy
They have unusual shaped petals, but very pretty.
September 12th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
They're delightful!
September 12th, 2024
Christina
ace
Very rectangular longing petals - quite unusual.
September 12th, 2024
