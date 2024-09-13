Sign up
Previous
257 / 365
Floating Trolley
This is a reflection in a river, I thought the trolley was amazing
13th September 2024
13th Sep 24
6
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
70% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
8th September 2024 4:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
river
,
trolley
Boxplayer
ace
Excellent find
September 13th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@boxplayer
thank you for the fav
September 13th, 2024
leggzy
Wow, at first glance this was really playing with my head! haha
I'm still trying to work it out properly...
September 13th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@leggzy
it was playing with my head when I saw it and it still is
September 13th, 2024
leggzy
@kjarn
Is the trolley actually in the river ?
September 13th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@leggzy
yes it is
September 13th, 2024
I'm still trying to work it out properly...