Floating Trolley by kjarn
Floating Trolley

This is a reflection in a river, I thought the trolley was amazing
13th September 2024 13th Sep 24

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Boxplayer
Excellent find
September 13th, 2024  
Kathy A
@boxplayer thank you for the fav
September 13th, 2024  
leggzy
Wow, at first glance this was really playing with my head! haha
I'm still trying to work it out properly...
September 13th, 2024  
Kathy A
@leggzy it was playing with my head when I saw it and it still is
September 13th, 2024  
leggzy
@kjarn Is the trolley actually in the river ?
September 13th, 2024  
Kathy A
@leggzy yes it is
September 13th, 2024  
