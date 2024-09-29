Sign up
273 / 365
Pretty and pink
I can never get enough of daisies
29th September 2024
29th Sep 24
7
3
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5166
photos
124
followers
119
following
266
267
268
269
270
271
272
273
Views
6
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
28th September 2024 11:51am
Tags
flowers
,
pink
,
daisies
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fabulous!
September 29th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
The colour! So pretty and you filled the screen perfectly.
September 29th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@jamibann
thank you for the fav Issi
September 29th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@casablanca
thank you for the fav
September 29th, 2024
leggzy
So pretty, and there's so many of them!
September 29th, 2024
Diana
ace
They are gorgeous and so beautifully captured!
September 29th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@ludwigsdiana
thank you for the fav Diana
September 29th, 2024
