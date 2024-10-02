Previous
Construction by kjarn
Construction

The new Power House museum is being built along the Parramatta River
2nd October 2024 2nd Oct 24

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Photo Details

Diana ace
Amazing capture of this construction site, such wonderful reflections you captured here Kathy!
October 2nd, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@ludwigsdiana thank you for the fav Diana
October 2nd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
This is a five gold star stunner, I love it!
October 2nd, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@casablanca It's fabulous isn't it. Thank you for the fav
October 2nd, 2024  
Lesley Aldridge ace
Fantastic shot, I love the reflections, a fav.
October 2nd, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@countrylassie thank you for the fav Lesley
October 2nd, 2024  
