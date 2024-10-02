Sign up
Previous
276 / 365
Construction
The new Power House museum is being built along the Parramatta River
2nd October 2024
2nd Oct 24
6
3
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
5169
photos
124
followers
119
following
75% complete
269
270
271
272
273
274
275
276
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
8th September 2024 5:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
river
,
parramatta
,
power house museum
Diana
ace
Amazing capture of this construction site, such wonderful reflections you captured here Kathy!
October 2nd, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@ludwigsdiana
thank you for the fav Diana
October 2nd, 2024
Casablanca
ace
This is a five gold star stunner, I love it!
October 2nd, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@casablanca
It's fabulous isn't it. Thank you for the fav
October 2nd, 2024
Lesley Aldridge
ace
Fantastic shot, I love the reflections, a fav.
October 2nd, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@countrylassie
thank you for the fav Lesley
October 2nd, 2024
