Previous
285 / 365
Hippeastrum
Such a gorgeous red
11th October 2024
11th Oct 24
4
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5178
photos
124
followers
119
following
Tags
red
,
flower
,
hippeastrum
Babs
ace
So beautiful. Ours are still in bud at the moment but hopefully will burst open soon
October 11th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@onewing
These are in the front garden of one of the villas in my complex. I spotted them when I took the bin out the other week but when I remembered to go back to get a shot a few days later they had died. I was pleased to see them back again on the next bin night.
October 11th, 2024
leggzy
Beautiful, such an amazing red.
October 11th, 2024
Diana
ace
They are gorgeous, beautiful capture and colour.
October 11th, 2024
