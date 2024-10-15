Previous
Birdie Seasons by kjarn
Birdie Seasons

My latest completed jigsaw
15th October 2024 15th Oct 24

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Krista Mae ace
What an accomplishment! So beautiful!
October 15th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
That's a nice one
October 15th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@peekysweets thank you for the fav Krista
October 15th, 2024  
Diana ace
another stunning jigsaw, this one looks so tricky with all those little bits and flowers.!
October 15th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@ludwigsdiana I made it a bit easier by dividing it up into quarters. Thank you for the fav
October 15th, 2024  
