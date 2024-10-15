Sign up
289 / 365
Birdie Seasons
My latest completed jigsaw
15th October 2024
15th Oct 24
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
289
Photo Details
jigsaw
birdie seasons
Krista Mae
ace
What an accomplishment! So beautiful!
October 15th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
That's a nice one
October 15th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@peekysweets
thank you for the fav Krista
October 15th, 2024
Diana
ace
another stunning jigsaw, this one looks so tricky with all those little bits and flowers.!
October 15th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I made it a bit easier by dividing it up into quarters. Thank you for the fav
October 15th, 2024
