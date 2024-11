Books I read in October

From top to bottom:

A suspense novel that I really enjoyed.

A domestic fiction that was really hard to read and had a disappointing end.

A general fiction that was very enjoyable - romance, fun, history, adventure and relationship issues all in one book.

An historical fiction that was an enjoyable read.

A general fiction which was hard to get into but turned out to be a good read.

A general fiction that was thought provoking and touching.

A crime story which was a great read