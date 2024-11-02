Sign up
307 / 365
Parramatta River
A nice scene I saw while walking along the river
2nd November 2024
2nd Nov 24
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5200
photos
124
followers
117
following
84% complete
300
301
302
303
304
305
306
307
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
23rd October 2024 12:55pm
Tags
river
,
ferry
,
parramatta river
,
river cat
leggzy
ace
Nice pov peeking through to the cat on the river
November 2nd, 2024
