308 / 365
Leaving Santiago
Long day of travel today, three flights and lots of walking around air ports. We have arrived in Lima ready to start the holiday tomorrow
3rd November 2024
3rd Nov 24
2
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
5201
photos
124
followers
117
following
84% complete
308
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
3rd November 2024 5:55pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
holiday
,
plane
,
‘south
,
america’
Diana
ace
A great shot of the patchwork countryside below! Have a wonderful holiday.
November 4th, 2024
Lisa Poland
ace
Fabulous shot.
November 4th, 2024
