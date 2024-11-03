Previous
Leaving Santiago by kjarn
Leaving Santiago

Long day of travel today, three flights and lots of walking around air ports. We have arrived in Lima ready to start the holiday tomorrow
3rd November 2024 3rd Nov 24

Kathy A

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
84% complete

Diana ace
A great shot of the patchwork countryside below! Have a wonderful holiday.
November 4th, 2024  
Lisa Poland ace
Fabulous shot.
November 4th, 2024  
