Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
309 / 365
Sheraton Lima Historic Centre
We spent the morning wandering around Lima taking in the sights. There is some amazing architecture to be seen here.
4th November 2024
4th Nov 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5202
photos
124
followers
117
following
84% complete
View this month »
302
303
304
305
306
307
308
309
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
4th November 2024 10:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
holiday
,
architecture
,
lima
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close