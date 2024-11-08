Sign up
313 / 365
313 / 365
Machu Picchu
A lot of climbing involved but well worth it, such a spectacular place
8th November 2024
8th Nov 24
6
3
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
5206
photos
124
followers
117
following
85% complete
306
307
308
309
310
311
312
313
Views
3
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
8th November 2024 6:54am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
holiday
,
peru
,
‘south
,
america’
,
‘machu
,
picchu’
bkb in the city
ace
Absolutely magnificent shot
November 9th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@bkbinthecity
thank you for the fav Brian
November 9th, 2024
Babs
ace
What an amazing place to visit. I always wanted to go there one day, but I guess it isn't going to happen now. I am so envious. fav.
November 9th, 2024
Kathy
ace
Did you sense something mysterious or spiritual there? What a good overview of the city.
November 9th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@onewing
Never say never Babs. Thank you for the fav
November 9th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@randystreat
I didn’t sense anything mysterious or spiritual, I was just in awe of its beauty. Thank you for the fav
November 9th, 2024
