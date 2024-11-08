Previous
Machu Picchu by kjarn
313 / 365

Machu Picchu

A lot of climbing involved but well worth it, such a spectacular place
8th November 2024 8th Nov 24

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
85% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
Absolutely magnificent shot
November 9th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@bkbinthecity thank you for the fav Brian
November 9th, 2024  
Babs ace
What an amazing place to visit. I always wanted to go there one day, but I guess it isn't going to happen now. I am so envious. fav.
November 9th, 2024  
Kathy ace
Did you sense something mysterious or spiritual there? What a good overview of the city.
November 9th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@onewing Never say never Babs. Thank you for the fav
November 9th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@randystreat I didn’t sense anything mysterious or spiritual, I was just in awe of its beauty. Thank you for the fav
November 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise