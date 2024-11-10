Sign up
Tree
Today we flew from Cusco to Puerto Maldonaldo for a few days in the Amazon jungle. Spotted this weird looking tree on our first walk through the jungle
10th November 2024
10th Nov 24
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
10th November 2024 4:24pm
Tags
tree
,
holiday
,
peru
,
‘amazon
,
jungle’
Mags
ace
Ooo! Pretty one!
November 13th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@marlboromaam
thanks Mags but I didn’t mean to post the caterpillar so I’ve changed it to what I meant to post.
November 13th, 2024
Mags
ace
@kjarn
Very interesting!
November 13th, 2024
