Tree by kjarn
315 / 365

Tree

Today we flew from Cusco to Puerto Maldonaldo for a few days in the Amazon jungle. Spotted this weird looking tree on our first walk through the jungle
10th November 2024 10th Nov 24

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Mags ace
Ooo! Pretty one!
November 13th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@marlboromaam thanks Mags but I didn’t mean to post the caterpillar so I’ve changed it to what I meant to post.
November 13th, 2024  
Mags ace
@kjarn Very interesting!
November 13th, 2024  
