316 / 365
Brazil Nuts
On our walk in the Amazon jungle today we came across Brazil nut trees. We were able to crack open some of the fruit then crack open the enclosed nutshells and munch away on the nuts.
11th November 2024
11th Nov 24
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5210
photos
124
followers
117
following
310
311
312
313
314
315
316
317
Views
2
Comments
3
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
11th November 2024 3:59pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
holiday
,
peru
,
‘amazon
,
jungle’
,
‘brazil
,
nuts’
Mags
ace
Wow! These are my favorite nuts! Lucky gal and great shot.
November 13th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@marlboromaam
they were delicious
November 13th, 2024
Mags
ace
@kjarn
Oh, I know and they're hard to get here now.
November 13th, 2024
