Brazil Nuts by kjarn
316 / 365

Brazil Nuts

On our walk in the Amazon jungle today we came across Brazil nut trees. We were able to crack open some of the fruit then crack open the enclosed nutshells and munch away on the nuts.
11th November 2024 11th Nov 24

Kathy A

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Mags ace
Wow! These are my favorite nuts! Lucky gal and great shot.
November 13th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@marlboromaam they were delicious
November 13th, 2024  
Mags ace
@kjarn Oh, I know and they're hard to get here now.
November 13th, 2024  
