317 / 365
Brown Capuchin monkey
We had some fun with this little guy in the Amazon jungle today
12th November 2024
12th Nov 24
2
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Tags
monkey
,
holiday
,
peru
,
‘amazon
,
jungle’
Corinne
ace
Cute !
November 13th, 2024
Mags
ace
LOL! What a great closeup! He wants one of your Brazil nuts!
November 13th, 2024
