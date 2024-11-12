Previous
Brown Capuchin monkey by kjarn
Brown Capuchin monkey

We had some fun with this little guy in the Amazon jungle today
12th November 2024 12th Nov 24

Kathy A

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Corinne ace
Cute !
November 13th, 2024  
Mags ace
LOL! What a great closeup! He wants one of your Brazil nuts!
November 13th, 2024  
