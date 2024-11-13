Sign up
318 / 365
Hola
Our jungle experience is over and apart from visiting a market the day was spent flying to Buenos Aires.
13th November 2024
13th Nov 24
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5211
photos
124
followers
117
following
311
312
313
314
315
316
317
318
Tags
holiday
,
argentina
,
hola
,
‘buenos
,
aires’
Susan Wakely
ace
What an adventure
November 14th, 2024
