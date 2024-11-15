Previous
Buenos Aires by kjarn
Buenos Aires

A lovely city - the buildings, the lights and jacaranda are in flower everywhere
15th November 2024 15th Nov 24

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Renee Salamon ace
Wow, this looks amazing. What a trip you are having
November 15th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderfully framed
November 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
