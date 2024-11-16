Previous
Tigre by kjarn
321 / 365

Tigre

Today we caught a boat and sailed along the Rio de la Plata (widest river in the world) then through the Tigre Delta to Tigre. We wandered around Tigre, visiting a market and a museum.
16th November 2024 16th Nov 24

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
