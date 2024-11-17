Sign up
Previous
322 / 365
Stairs
Today was mostly spent flying to Iguazu and settling into a new hotel but we did go for a quick walk and came across many tyre stairs
17th November 2024
17th Nov 24
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5215
photos
124
followers
117
following
88% complete
View this month »
315
316
317
318
319
320
321
322
Photo Details
Views
8
Fav's
1
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
17th November 2024 6:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
holiday
,
stairs
,
argentina
,
tyres
,
iguazu
