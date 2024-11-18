Previous
Falls by kjarn
Falls

We spent the day on the Argentinian side of Iguaza Falls, such a spectacular sight
18th November 2024 18th Nov 24

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Wendy ace
spectacular 💛
November 18th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Amazing capture!
November 18th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@photohoot thank you for the fav Wendy
November 18th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@corinnec thank you for the fav Corinne
November 18th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous.
November 18th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Isn’t it fabulous? A great memory for me. I’m loving your trip.
November 18th, 2024  
Babs ace
Wow what an amazing shot. fav.
November 18th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Great capture of this beautiful sight!
November 18th, 2024  
