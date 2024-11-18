Sign up
Previous
323 / 365
Falls
We spent the day on the Argentinian side of Iguaza Falls, such a spectacular sight
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
8
6
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Tags
holiday
,
argentina
,
‘south
,
falls’
,
america’
,
‘iguaza
Wendy
ace
spectacular 💛
November 18th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Amazing capture!
November 18th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@photohoot
thank you for the fav Wendy
November 18th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@corinnec
thank you for the fav Corinne
November 18th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous.
November 18th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Isn’t it fabulous? A great memory for me. I’m loving your trip.
November 18th, 2024
Babs
ace
Wow what an amazing shot. fav.
November 18th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Great capture of this beautiful sight!
November 18th, 2024
