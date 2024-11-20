Sign up
Previous
325 / 365
Christ the Redeemer
We did some sightseeing around Rio de Janeiro but the highlight was Christ the Redeemer.
20th November 2024
20th Nov 24
2
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5218
photos
124
followers
117
following
89% complete
318
319
320
321
322
323
324
325
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
20th November 2024 10:03am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
the
,
holiday
,
rio
,
‘south
,
america’
,
‘christ
,
redeemer’
Kathy
ace
This must be something to see. Nice capture.
November 20th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@randystreat
It is amazing. Thank you for the fav
November 20th, 2024
