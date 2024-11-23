Previous
Chile by kjarn
Chile

Now we are in Santiago in Chile. I like the colours of these Mate ( caffeine rich infused herbal drink) mugs.
23rd November 2024 23rd Nov 24

Kathy A

Mags ace
Such beautiful craftsmanship. Lovely shot!
November 24th, 2024  
