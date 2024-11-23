Sign up
328 / 365
Chile
Now we are in Santiago in Chile. I like the colours of these Mate ( caffeine rich infused herbal drink) mugs.
23rd November 2024
23rd Nov 24
1
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5221
photos
124
followers
118
following
89% complete
321
322
323
324
325
326
327
328
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
23rd November 2024 1:48pm
Tags
holiday
,
chile
,
santiago
,
‘south
,
america’
,
‘mate
,
mugs’
Mags
ace
Such beautiful craftsmanship. Lovely shot!
November 24th, 2024
