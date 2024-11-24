Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
329 / 365
Art
Today we visited Valparaiso in Chile, such a lovely place full of street art, galleries and music
24th November 2024
24th Nov 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5222
photos
124
followers
118
following
90% complete
View this month »
322
323
324
325
326
327
328
329
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
24th November 2024 11:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
holiday
,
chile
,
valparaiso
,
art’
,
‘street
,
‘south
,
america’
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fantastic Street art.
November 24th, 2024
Beverley
ace
You can feel the vibes…. Wonderful
November 24th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close