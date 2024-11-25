Sign up
330 / 365
Sculpture
One of the sculptures in a sculpture park in Santiago with Gran Torre Costanera , the tallest building in South America, in the background
25th November 2024
25th Nov 24
2
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
5223
photos
124
followers
118
following
90% complete
323
324
325
326
327
328
329
330
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
25th November 2024 11:54am
Tags
holiday
,
tower
,
sculpture
,
‘south
,
america’
Allison Williams
ace
Wild! I love the contrast with the spires.
November 27th, 2024
Diana
ace
What a wonderful find and shot.
November 27th, 2024
