Sculpture by kjarn
330 / 365

Sculpture

One of the sculptures in a sculpture park in Santiago with Gran Torre Costanera , the tallest building in South America, in the background
25th November 2024 25th Nov 24

Kathy A

Allison Williams ace
Wild! I love the contrast with the spires.
November 27th, 2024  
Diana ace
What a wonderful find and shot.
November 27th, 2024  
