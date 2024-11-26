Sign up
331 / 365
Art
A few of us went on an amazing street art walking tour with one of the artists
26th November 2024
26th Nov 24
1
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
5224
photos
124
followers
118
following
90% complete
324
325
326
327
328
329
330
331
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
25th November 2024 3:05pm
Tags
holiday
,
chile
,
art
,
art’
,
‘street
,
‘south
,
america’
Mags
ace
Wonderful!
November 27th, 2024
