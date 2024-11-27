Sign up
Previous
332 / 365
Around the World in 80 Days
I'm home now and all jet laggy so here's a jigsaw I compete before I went away
27th November 2024
27th Nov 24
2
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5225
photos
124
followers
118
following
90% complete
View this month »
325
326
327
328
329
330
331
332
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
31st October 2024 2:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jigsaw
Diana
ace
Well done Kathy, such an amazing and tricky puzzle! They sure crammed most of the world in there. Welcome home :-)
November 28th, 2024
Babs
ace
Welcome home. Hope you get over jet lag quickly. This jigsaw looks tricky
November 28th, 2024
