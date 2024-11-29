Previous
Agapanthus by kjarn
Agapanthus

We got a lot of rain today
29th November 2024 29th Nov 24

Kathy A

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
John Falconer ace
You must live in in NSW. With all the rain. Unfortunately I didn’t get any decent photos like your agapanthus
November 29th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A spectacular plant
November 29th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@johnfalconer I do John, I live in Northmead
November 29th, 2024  
