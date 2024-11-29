Sign up
Previous
334 / 365
Agapanthus
We got a lot of rain today
29th November 2024
29th Nov 24
3
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Photo Details
Tags
flower
,
rain
,
agapanthus
John Falconer
ace
You must live in in NSW. With all the rain. Unfortunately I didn’t get any decent photos like your agapanthus
November 29th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A spectacular plant
November 29th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@johnfalconer
I do John, I live in Northmead
November 29th, 2024
