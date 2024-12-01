Sign up
Previous
336 / 365
Books I read in November
From top to bottom:
A historical fiction that was a good read
A psychological thriller that was a good read
1st December 2024
1st Dec 24
3
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Mags
ace
Travels kept the stack from being its usual height? LOL! Nicely captured.
December 1st, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@marlboromaam
yes, I only managed to read on the long plane fights
December 1st, 2024
Mags
ace
@kjarn
It was good for you though. =)
December 1st, 2024
