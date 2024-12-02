Sign up
Previous
337 / 365
Pre admission
Not looking forward to surgery tomorrow
2nd December 2024
2nd Dec 24
3
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
5230
photos
124
followers
118
following
92% complete
View this month »
330
331
332
333
334
335
336
337
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
2nd December 2024 7:13pm
Tags
hospital
,
operation
,
surgery
Casablanca
ace
Cheering you on, dear one, and wishing you all the very very best.
December 2nd, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@casablanca
thank you my friend
December 2nd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Sending you wishes of positivity, calmness and speedy recovery.
December 2nd, 2024
