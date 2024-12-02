Previous
Pre admission by kjarn
337 / 365

Pre admission

Not looking forward to surgery tomorrow
2nd December 2024 2nd Dec 24

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
92% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Cheering you on, dear one, and wishing you all the very very best.
December 2nd, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@casablanca thank you my friend
December 2nd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Sending you wishes of positivity, calmness and speedy recovery.
December 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact