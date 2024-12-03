Previous
Feast of champions by kjarn
Feast of champions

Good old hospital food!
3rd December 2024 3rd Dec 24

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Casablanca ace
Ah, jelly! Marvellous stuff. Sending so much love today.
December 3rd, 2024  
Babs ace
I love jelly and custard so I would be happy, I am very easy to please.
Hope your surgery went well
December 3rd, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh no. Hope you are ok!
December 3rd, 2024  
Diana ace
I don't mind that at all, I have already had worse ;-) Hope you are on the mend so that you can get some decent food.
December 3rd, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Glad to see hospital food is the same, the world over 😂 I think everyone likes jelly, custard not so much maybe!
Hope you aren’t stuck there for too long….
December 3rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
I love jelly but in moderation. Hope all is well.
I have been in hospital recently and have to say that the food was quite good although I wasn’t well enough to eat it.
December 3rd, 2024  
