Previous
338 / 365
Feast of champions
Good old hospital food!
3rd December 2024
3rd Dec 24
6
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5231
photos
124
followers
118
following
92% complete
View this month »
331
332
333
334
335
336
337
338
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
3rd December 2024 6:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
hospital
,
operation
Casablanca
ace
Ah, jelly! Marvellous stuff. Sending so much love today.
December 3rd, 2024
Babs
ace
I love jelly and custard so I would be happy, I am very easy to please.
Hope your surgery went well
December 3rd, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh no. Hope you are ok!
December 3rd, 2024
Diana
ace
I don't mind that at all, I have already had worse ;-) Hope you are on the mend so that you can get some decent food.
December 3rd, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Glad to see hospital food is the same, the world over 😂 I think everyone likes jelly, custard not so much maybe!
Hope you aren’t stuck there for too long….
December 3rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
I love jelly but in moderation. Hope all is well.
I have been in hospital recently and have to say that the food was quite good although I wasn’t well enough to eat it.
December 3rd, 2024
